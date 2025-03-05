<i>My Melbourne</i>: Music Maestro A R Rahman Unveils The First Track From The Upcoming Anthology

Onir, Rima Das, Imtiaz Ali, and Kabir Khan—four incredible filmmakers have come together to create an anthology titled My Melbourne. It centres around stories of identity in Melbourne, Australia.

Furthermore, it highlights important themes like diversity, sexuality, gender, disability, and race.

While the trailer garnered a positive response, music maestro AR Rahman has now unveiled the first track from the upcoming anthology.

The song titled Rukhna Nahi, is a celebration of empowerment and unity through music. It has been sung by Aryana Sayeed, an Afghani musician who is making her Hindi debut with the song.

Glad to share the music of 'My Melbourne' with you. Best wishes to the entire team.



'My Melbourne' releases in Cinemas in India on March 14, and in ANZ on March 6.



Rukna Nahi (Setara Title track) : Hindi version: https://t.co/Low5LObT7m



@iamonir #ImtiazAli @kabirkhankk… pic.twitter.com/Bz6W6pP57A — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) March 4, 2025

She hails from Kabul but is currently settled in London. She is also known for her extensive work in women's rights in Afghanistan. She has the reputation of being an icon in the culture and music space of Afghanistan early on. The song lyrics and music were given by Anurag Sharma.

My Melbourne will hit the screens on March 14, 2025, a film that brings together the creative vision of four celebrated Indian filmmakers, each contributing a unique story that showcases the power of inclusivity and cultural identity.

With A R Rahman's vision and Aryana's soul-stirring voice, the song sets the tone for an anthology that promises to be a cinematic and musical extravaganza of cultural harmony.