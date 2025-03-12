Deepika Padukone's LOL Post About Ranveer Singh When "He's On Call With Someone"

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of Bollywood's most beloved power couples. From giving each other shoutouts on social media to leaving mushy comments on each other's posts, they never fail to set major couple goals.

On Wednesday, the new mom reshared a hilarious video on her Instagram Stories for her husband. The clip features a pigeon walking around on snowy ground, leaving footprints everywhere. The text atop the video read, “My husband when he is on a call with someone.”

Deepika humorously related it to Ranveer when he is on a call with his friend Vijay Subramaniam. The actress tagged the duo while sharing the post.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone never miss a chance to hype each other up on social media.

Recently, Deepika attended the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week and dropped some stunning pictures on Instagram. And guess who was first in line to react? Ranveer, of course! He could not hold back and commented, "Lord have mercy on me," along with an emoji – classic Ranveer style.

In the pictures, Deepika was seen posing on a rooftop with the Eiffel Tower in the background. She rocked an oversized winter jacket with black leggings, a stylish hat, black gloves and heels. Talk about effortlessly chic!

Keeping her caption simple, Deepika wrote, "LVFW25."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in 2018 in Italy. Fast forward to September 2024, they stepped into a new chapter of their lives by welcoming their baby girl, Dua Padukone Singh.

On the work front, the power couple was last seen in Singham Again. Rohit Shetty's action-packed film also features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

Ranveer is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, Dhurandhar.