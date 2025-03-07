Ranveer Singh Gushes Over Deepika Padukone's Latest Glam Picture Of Being The Ultimate Golden Girl

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have always indulged in some PDA now and then on social media. They are one of the most loved power couples in Bollywood, and never disappoint their fans with their cute interactions online, be it in the comments section or story highlights.

Earlier today, Deepika Padukone shared a series of glam pictures on social media. She was seen wearing an oversized golden shimmery dress with black boots. She opted for golden accessories and a minimal makeup look.

Soon Ranveer Singh reacted to the stunning glam shots of the actress, and said, "Phew!"

Internet users too were quick to flood the comments section with titles like, 'Empress' and 'Queen.'

Some other fans commented, "Queen gold energy", while another person wrote, "Face card never declines Mother."

Another fan stated, "She got her assignment right and bagged 100/100", while someone else expressed, "She came, She saw, She Conquered."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter Dua Padukone Singh in September 2024. The actress had taken a short break to be with her daughter. She started making a few appearances here and there as 2025 began.

Deepika was also seen taking over the ramp at Sabyasachi's 25th Anniversary gala in Mumbai, earlier this year. The actress was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. The larger-than-life spectacle had opened up to mixed reviews.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently busy with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.