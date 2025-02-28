Ananya Panday On The Kareena Kapoor Khan And Deepika Padukone Characters She Would Love To Play

Ananya Panday had her big Bollywood debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. She was seen alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

Since then, Ananya has only evolved, and 2024 especially has been phenomenal for her. Both the critics and masses applauded her for her performances in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and CTRL.

Recently, when asked about which characters would Ananya love to play of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was quick to respond.

Ananya said she would love to play Kareena's character Geet in Jab We Met and Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... and Deepika's character Naina in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

The actress told Vogue India, "I could probably not even give 0.1 per cent of what Kareena did with either of those characters, but they would be so much fun."

The actress further mentioned Kareena's role in Chameli and Konkona Sensharma in Luck by Chance.

Ananya also added, "I don't think I'll ever be able to do it, but I like the idea of playing yesteryear actors from the '50s and '60s like Madhubala, Meena Kumari, and Waheeda Rehman."

The actress concluded by saying that as for her dream role, she would love to do a biopic if given a chance. Ananya particularly loved how the story of Princess Diana was portrayed in The Crown and Spencer.

On the work front, Ananya Panday's last release was CTRL, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. It had released on Netflix, on October 4, 2024.