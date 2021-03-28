'My Heart Is Filled With Gratitude': Allu Arjun Marks 18 Years In Film Industry With This Post

Allu Arjun shared this photo. (Image courtesy: alluarjunonline )

South star Allu Arjun clocked 18 years in film industry by sharing a special post for his fans on Sunday. Allu Arjun made his debut as an actor with K Raghavendra Rao's 2003 film Gangotri. The actor has, since then, delivered several hits. Allu Arjun released a statement on Sunday that read: "It's has been 18 years since my first film released. I wanted to thank each n everyone who has been a part of my 18 years journey. My heart is filled with gratitude. I am truly blessed for all the love showered over the years. Thank you for all the blessings. Gratitude."

See Allu Arjun's post here:

After his debut film, Allu Arjun featured in Sukumar's 2004 film Arya and rose to popularity for his performance in the film. He then went on to star in films like Bunny, Happy, Desamuduru, Parugu, Arya 2, Vedam, Varudu and Badrinath.

After a few flops, Allu Arjun returned on the success track with Race Gurram, which released in 2014. Rudhramadevi and Sarrainodu, as well as Duvvada Jagannadham fared well at the box office.

Allu Arjun was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, in which he shared screen space with Pooja Hegde. The film also starred Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar and Harsha Vardhan in pivotal roles.

The actor awaits the release of his new film Pushpa.

Allu Arjun, whose uncle Chiranjeevi and cousin Ram Charan are also actors, is married to Sneha Reddy. The duo are parents to two kids.