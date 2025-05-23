Allu Arjun Sends Birthday Love To His "First Director" Raghavendra Rao: "Gratitude Forever"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Allu Arjun wishes Raghavendra Rao a happy 83rd birthday today. The actor shared a heartfelt Instagram collage and tribute to his mentor. Raghavendra Rao launched Allu Arjun's career with the film Gangotri in 2003.

Allu Arjun has extended warm greetings to his “guruji” Raghavendra Rao. The legendary filmmaker, known for his work in Telugu cinema, turned 83 today (May 23). On the special day, Allu Arjun posted a collage on Instagram Stories, accompanied by a heartfelt wish.

Allu Arjun wrote, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to my guruji Raghavendra Rao garu. My first director. The man who launched me into films. Gratitude forever (black heart emoji).”

The post came with two pictures. One is a throwback gem featuring a young Allu Arjun. The Pushpa star is seen having a deep conversation with Raghavendra Rao. The other image is a more recent one. Here, Allu Arjun, looking dapper in a black tuxedo, poses with the filmmaker. The duo share beaming smiles.

Instagram/Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun debuted in Telugu cinema with the Raghavendra Rao directorial Gangotri. The action-romance, which premiered in 2003, also featured Aditi Agarwal as the female lead. Gangotri turned out to be a box-office success, taking Allu Arjun to stardom.

Raghavendra Rao is credited to films like Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari (1990), Annamayya (1997), Pelli Sandadi (1996), Rowdy Alludu (1991), Gharana Mogudu (1992) and Major Chandrakanth (1993) among others.

Coming to Allu Arjun, the superstar was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is the sequel to his 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise. Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar, was a commercial hit.

Up next, Allu Arjun has collaborated with filmmaker Atlee for a new project, tentatively titled AA22XA6. The actor will reportedly undergo an intense and significant physical transformation under the guidance of celebrity fitness trainer Lloyd Stephens.

A couple of days ago, Lloyd Stevens posted a picture on Instagram showcasing Allu Arjun's prep-up for AA22XA6. In the photo, the actor showed his smartwatch to the camera with a blurry glimpse of his fitness coach. The data revealed that Allu Arjun burned 295 kilocalories with an average heart rate of 140 BPM, and BPM ranging between 101 - 167.

The side note read, “Allu Arjun POV.”

AA22XA6 was announced last month.