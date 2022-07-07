"My Dad Is Cooler Than Me," Says Hrithik Roshan As He Shares Father Rakesh's Workout Video

A still from the video. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan, who is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, recently shared a video of his father, Rakesh Roshan's workout routine. Yes, the 72-year-old can be seen sweating out in the gym, giving his fans major fitness. Sharing the video, the War actor captioned it as "Goals!" and hashtagged the video as, "#mydadiscoolerthanme #mydadisfitterthanmetoo #whattodo". Well, we couldn't agree more, as doing the workout at this age is not easy. Soon after Hrithik Roshan shared the video, Hrithik's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Farhan Akhtar commented, "Awesome," followed by a fire emoticon. 

Here have a look: 

For those who don't know, film producer and director Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with early-stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat in 2019. Ahead of the surgery, Hrithik Roshan shared a picture with his father on his Instagram handle and wrote a note that read, "Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldn't miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early-stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family, we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. Love you Dad."

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is holidaying in London with his sons - Hrehaan and Hridaan. A few days ago, he shared a post on his Instagram handle featuring his son Hridaan. He captioned it as, "My god! I surprise myself I tell you! I should cook more often. What a talent! I'm amazing :) ( all rubbish . But I choose to trust the little man hridz) Hehe. #breakfastclub #iwannacook #LAdiaries". 

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of Vikram Vedha, co-starring Saif Ali Khan. The film is slated to release on September 30. He also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone.

