Hrithik Roshan Donates His Blood, A Rare Type. How Dad Rakesh Reacted

On Thursday, Hrithik Roshan donated his blood. Hrithik's blood group is B negative, which is a rare blood type. He shared a photo from Kokilaben hospital, where he donated the blood and thanked the doctors. His father Rakesh Roshan commented, "Proud of you" and fans also praised Hrithik for his gesture. Sharing the photo, the War actor wrote, "I was told that my blood group B-negative is a rare type. Hospitals often fall short of it. Pledging to be an insignificant part of the very significant blood banks. Thank you @kokilabenhospital for allowing me to contribute."

He also thanked the doctors and also shared that donating blood is good for health. "Thank you Dr. Rajesh Sawant, Dr. Raees Ahmed, and Dr Pradnya for the impeccable care and professionalism. P.S: Do you know that donating blood is in fact good for the donors health?" added Hrithik.

Fans also commented on Hrithik's post to praise him. One wrote, "Great Job" and another one commented, "And you are doing good job sir."

Check out Hrithik Roshan's post:

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Vikram Vedha. The film is being directed by Pushkar and Gayathri and also stars Saif Ali Khan. Hrithik will be seen as Vedha and Saif as Vikram in the film, which is the official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same name. The first look of Hrithik from the film was released in January. Vikram Vedha is expected to release in September 2022.

Apart from Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone.