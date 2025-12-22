'Must Welcome <i>Dhurandhar</i> As New-Age Cinema': MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Asks Aditya Dhar, Akshaye Khanna To 'Take A Bow'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday praised director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, saying that the film represents "new age cinema which we must welcome".

In a lengthy X post, the political leader called Dhurandhar the first film she watched after 2023's Pathaan and this year's Chhaava, praising Akshaye Khanna for his roles in both the movies.

"So after a gruelling winter session took time out to watch Dhurandhar, because its been in the eye of the storm. I rarely go to the theatre and last I went was for Pathaan and Chhaava. Why?

"In case of Pathaan to make a point against the boycott calls and being an SRK fan but in the case of Chhaava and Dhurandhar it was for their theme. While the world is divided into propaganda vs reality, what I saw in both was a retelling of some problematic context of history without any veneer or varnishing of the truth. Interesting to see Akshaye Khanna playing a key role in both movies, with total conviction to the retelling of a problematic past and making peace as well as moving on," Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote.

In Chhaava, Akshaye Khanna played the role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb to Vicky Kaushal's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, whereas in Dhurandhar, the actor starred as Rehman Dakait, inspired by the real-life Lyari gangster. Ranveer Singh played the role of Indian spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi who goes deep undercover in Pakistan as Humza Ali Mazari to weed out the roots of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Karachi's Lyari.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP praised both Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh for their respective roles in Chhaava and Dhurandhar.

"Both Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava and Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar are compelling and committed to their portrayal of whose roles they represent. Having called out all shades of bigotry and hate that exists on either side, I can say that both Chhaava and Dhurandhar are new age cinema which we must welcome. Yes blood, gore, violence are a lived reality, trying to see it through rose tinted glasses gives you multiple layers of whitewashing, time we saw the reality for what it is," she wrote.

"Take a bow @AdityaDharFilms @RanveerOfficial, Akshaye Khanna. PS: Well Done @AdityaRajKaul," Priyanka Chaturvedi added.

Dhurandhar, which released on December 5, is nearing the Rs 600 crore mark in India. The film also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun.

