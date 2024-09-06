Advertisement

Mush Alert: New Day, New Pics From Aadar Jain And Alekha Advani's Beachside Proposal

"Just like a dream," Aadar captioned the post

Read Time: 2 mins

Aadar Jain shared this image. (aadarjain)
New Delhi:

Aadar Jain got engaged to her longtime girlfriend Alekha Advani last weekend. Recently, the actor shared a new series of pictures from the beachside proposal. It also features their mushy moments. In one of the photos, the couple are seen walking hand-in-hand along the beach. Another image captures Aadar lifting Alekha. The following shots showcase moments from their proposal, featuring a stunning beach setting adorned with fairy lights and framed photos of the couple. In the last picture, they are seen enjoying the movie The Proposal. The caption read, "Just like a dream."

On Monday, Aadar shared pictures from the dream proposal on social media, where he asked his "first crush" and "best friend" to be his forever by slipping a ring onto her finger.

In the photos, Aadar, dressed in a striped white and blue shirt with white pants, is seen on one knee proposing to Alekha, who looked radiant in a sheer yellow dress. Alekha, with tears in her eyes, looks moved as Aadar places the ring on her finger. They are surrounded by a heart-shaped arrangement of sand and rose petals, alongside a "Marry Me" sign lit up with golden lights. The couple seals the moment with a kiss. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, he wrote "My first crush, my best friend, and now, my forever."

On the work front, Aadar Jain has starred in movies Qaidi Band, Hello Charlie and Mogul.

Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani, Aadar Jain And Alekha Advani
