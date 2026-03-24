Mumbai To Get Independent Theatre And Cinema Complex, Rs 24.10 Crore Aid For Marathi Films

In a major boost to the Marathi film industry, Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar announced that an independent theatre and cinema complex with integrated facilities will be constructed in Mumbai. The announcement came as the state government distributed Rs 24.10 crore in financial assistance to Marathi films under its film production subsidy scheme.

The financial aid covers 65 Marathi films graded ‘A', ‘B' and ‘C' that were evaluated between October and December 2025, along with 98 films certified during the COVID-19 period. Of the total allocation, Rs 4.90 crore has been earmarked specifically as relief for films affected during the pandemic years.

Addressing a ceremony organised by the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation, Shelar said the government is committed to strengthening Marathi cinema infrastructure across the state.

At the event, it was announced that Marathi cinema halls in Mumbai and across Maharashtra will be preserved and developed in phases. Additionally, Mumbai will soon have a dedicated, independent theatre and cinema hall equipped with integrated facilities.

Highlighting the state's cultural richness, the minister added, “Maharashtra is rich in heritage and talent. The seeds of art, literature, socially aware citizens and exceptional artists are deeply rooted here. The government is working at every stage to ensure the creation of quality Marathi films.”

Under the existing subsidy scheme, ‘A' grade films receive Rs 40 lakh, ‘B' grade films Rs 30 lakh and ‘C' grade films Rs 10 lakh.

Referring to the pandemic period between 2018 and 2022, Shelar noted that producers faced severe hardships. “During the COVID period, the entire system had come to a standstill and producers were in a critical situation. To provide relief, Rs 4.90 crore is being distributed to censor-certified films from that period,” he said.

A 28-member committee has been constituted to evaluate films for financial assistance. Between 2023 and 2026, the committee reviewed 496 films.

“We are making sustained efforts to bring forward the essence of Marathi cinema and promote quality filmmaking,” Shelar added. “The government is also simplifying shooting permissions, strengthening infrastructure, creating skill development platforms and offering quality training programmes.”

During the ceremony, the National Award-winning film Shyamchi Aai received Rs 79 lakh in assistance. Women directors Aparna Hoshang, Shetty, and Snehal Tarde were honoured with incentive grants of Rs 5 lakh each.

Cultural Affairs and Marathi Language Department Secretary Kiran Kulkarni emphasised the importance of stronger coordination between the administration, Film City authorities, and producers to further strengthen the Marathi film ecosystem. He noted that Marathi literature continues to produce an exceptional wealth of stories and underlined the need for filmmakers to focus on enhancing content quality.

The state government reiterated its commitment to preserving Marathi cinema halls, streamlining shooting permissions, enhancing skill development platforms, and building a stronger institutional framework to support quality filmmaking across Maharashtra.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh Film Passes Crucial Monday Test, Roars Past Rs 500 Crore Mark In India