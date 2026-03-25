Groundbreaking Event Of Maharashtra Bhavan Expansion Held In Mauritius

In a significant step toward strengthening cultural and diplomatic ties, the groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of 'Maharashtra Bhavan' was held in Moka, Mauritius, in the presence of senior leaders and members of the Marathi diaspora. The event was attended by Ravindra Chavan, who highlighted the deep-rooted relationship between Maharashtra and Mauritius.

A Celebration of Shared Heritage:

Addressing the gathering, Ravindra Chavan emphasised that the bond between Maharashtra and Mauritius spans generations. He praised the Marathi community in Mauritius for preserving its cultural identity with pride despite being thousands of miles away from India.

"The Marathi community here has kept its traditions, language, and values alive with great dedication. This reflects the strength of our cultural roots," he said.

The expansion project has been initiated with the support of Devendra Fadnavis, under whose leadership a fund of Rs 8 crore has been allocated. Members of the local community expressed their gratitude for this support, calling it a major boost to cultural infrastructure.

High-Level Meetings Strengthen Bilateral Relations:

During his two-day visit to Mauritius, Chavan held a series of high-level meetings aimed at enhancing India-Mauritius relations. He paid a courtesy visit to Dharambeer Gokhool at his official residence.

The discussions focused on key areas such as bilateral cooperation, the blue economy, tourism, artificial intelligence (AI), and cyber security. During the meeting, the Mauritian President described Mauritius as "India's younger brother" and praised the leadership of Narendra Modi and Devendra Fadnavis. He also expressed gratitude for India's continued support and collaboration.

Chavan also met several key ministers, including Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful, IT and Innovation Minister Dr. Avinash Ramtohul, and Arts and Culture Minister Mahendra Gondeea.

Dr. Ramtohul fondly recalled his student days at Fergusson College in Pune and presented his book on artificial intelligence. He lauded Maharashtra's GPS-enabled public distribution system for improving transparency and suggested that Mauritius could emerge as a gateway for AI development in Africa with India's support.

Maharashtra Bhavan: A Global Cultural Hub

The expansion of 'Maharashtra Bhavan' is expected to serve as a major cultural hub for the global Marathi community. The project, estimated at ₹8 crore, aims to further strengthen Marathi identity on an international platform.

A proposal to name the auditorium after Vinayak Damodar Savarkar received enthusiastic support from the local community, reflecting their strong emotional connection with Maharashtra's historical figures.

Cultural Engagement and Community Outreach:

The visit also witnessed vibrant cultural engagement. Events organized by the Mauritius Marathi Mandali Federation, including grant distribution under "Maha Ganeshotsav 2025," highlighted the continued promotion of Indian culture abroad.

Chavan also participated in the 'Bihar Festival' alongside Anurag Srivastava, further showcasing India's cultural diversity on the global stage.

Several cultural and religious institutions—such as Marathi temples and community organizations across Mauritius—received financial assistance from Maharashtra's cultural department, reinforcing grassroots cultural ties.

Community Interactions and Wider Participation:

The visit included interactions with prominent members of the Marathi diaspora, including MP Arvin Babajee and leaders of various Marathi organizations. Discussions covered cultural collaboration, institutional development, and community welfare initiatives.

A New Chapter in India-Mauritius Relations:

The groundbreaking of the Maharashtra Bhavan expansion marks a new chapter in Maharashtra-Mauritius relations. Beyond infrastructure, the initiative symbolizes a shared cultural legacy and a forward-looking partnership that spans diplomacy, technology, and people-to-people connections.

With growing collaboration in areas like AI, cyber security, and tourism, the visit has laid the foundation for deeper engagement between the two regions—ensuring that cultural pride and strategic cooperation go hand in hand.