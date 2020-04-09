Mumbai Police's Roaring Response To Singham Ajay Devgn And Other Stars Is Worth A Read

Ajay Devgn in a still from Singham Returns. (courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights "Just doing what khakee is supposed to do," tweeted Mumbai Police

"We hope you all are raazi with this advice of Alia," read another tweet

"Just taking the ACP Jai Dixit route," tweeted Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police has a separate fan base when it comes to quirky tweets and the latest series of posts on their official Twitter handle proves why. Ajay Devgn, who has played the role of a cop in several films like Gangaajal, Singham, Singham Returns and the forthcoming film Sooryavanshi, gave a shout out the Mumbai police in a tweet, which was followed by an equally cool response. Mumbai Police's tweet, replete with references to Ajay Devgn's films, read, "Dear Singham, Just doing what khakee is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - Once upon a time in Mumbai! #TakingOnCorona.

Ajay's response to the tweet was, "Dear Mumbai Police, you are known as one of the best in the world. Your contribution to the COVID-19 pandemic is unparalleled. Singham will wear his khakee and stand beside you whenever you ask."

Read the Twitter exchange here:

Dear 'Singham',

Just doing what 'Khakee' is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - 'Once upon a time in Mumbai'! #TakingOnCoronahttps://t.co/iZzJNK6mPs — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

Dear Mumbai Police, you are known as one of the BEST in the world. Your contribution to the COVID-19 pandemic is unparalleled. Singham will wear his Khakee and stand beside you whenever you ask. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra @CPMumbaiPolice@MumbaiPolice — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 9, 2020

Wait, it gets better! Mumbai Police's reactions to Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan's tweets were equally cool. With references to Alia Bhatt's films Gully Boy, Dear Zindagi and Raazi, the Mumbai Police made a powerful statement and tweeted: "Mumbaikars, we hope you all are raazi with this advice of Ms Alia Bhatt to not venture out in any gully unnecessarily and take care of dear zindagi for all."

Mumbaikars, we hope you all are 'Raazi' with this advise of Ms @aliaa08 to not venture out in any 'Gully' unnecessarily and take care of 'Dear Zindagi' for all! https://t.co/WcGui5iYUS — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 9, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan's character ACP Jai Dixit from the popular Dhoom series also found a mention in the tweet series. "Just taking the ACP Jai Dixit route to ensure that the city gets back to normalcy soon - that too, with a dhoom! All Mumbaikars need to do is not make dus bahaane about going out unnecessarily."

Just taking the 'ACP Jai Dixit' route to ensure that the city gets back to normalcy soon - that too, with a 'Dhoom'!



All Mumbaikars need to do is not make 'Dus Bahaane' about going out unnecessarily! https://t.co/USkaUrnbCE — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 9, 2020

Here are some more tweets:

Taking no 'half' measures to ensure safety from #corona in Mumbai - a city with millions of 'Ishaqzaades' in love with it! https://t.co/fvwRIoAk5l — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 9, 2020

And every 'Dhadkan' of our beats for this city. :) https://t.co/TX8Js3SGNC — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

The most 'Shaandaar' support Mumbaikars can provide right now is to stay at home. And make plans for what all we would do together 'Jab We Meet' post #lockdown#TakingOnCoronahttps://t.co/OrliU3BtXZ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 9, 2020

Now, that's called word play at its best. Which tweet did you like the best? Tell us using the comments section below.