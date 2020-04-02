Birthday Boy Ajay Devgn Posted The Coolest Thank You Note Ever. Seen Yet?

A still from the video shared by Ajay. (courtesy ajaydevgn)

Highlights Ajay Devgn celebrated his 51st birthday on Thursday

Ajay shared a video on Instagram

Ajay was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Ajay Devgn, who turned 51-years-old on Thursday, shared an uber-cool thank you note on his Instagram profile. The actor shared an animated video of himself, in which he said, "Thank you everyone for your good wishes." Along with his post, Ajay asked his fans to maintain social distancing and he signed off, saying, "Stay home, stay safe. God bless." Along with the video, Ajay Devgn wrote: "I personally thank each and every one of you for making my birthday special. Stay safe."

Check out the video here:

On Ajay's birthday, his sister-in-law Tanishaa posted a set of throwback pictures and she wrote: "Happy birthday, Jay! Have a lovely quarantine birthday! To my fabulous prankster super big hearted super caring super responsible super dad super fun loving super party rockstar (although many may not believe the party bit. Superhero brother-in-law! Have a phenomenal year."

Meanwhile, Ajay's Total Dhamaal co-star Riteish Deshmukh shared a hilarious video to wish the actor. Ritiesh could be seen washing dishes in the video as Mauka Milega Toh from the film Dilwale plays in the backdrop. "Happy Birthday dearest Ajay Devgn. Some isolation humour with Genelia D'souza on one of your songs - have a great one my brother," Riteish wrote.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn was last seen in the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, co-starring Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. He has an impressive line-up of films including The Big Bull, Maidaan, Sooryavanshi and Bhuj: The Pride Of India.