Mumbai Police Is On A Roll. Shraddha Kapoor Got The 'STREEt' Memo - Did You?

Shraddha Kapoor spotted a tweet by Mumbai Police and found it on point. Mumbai Police, who have been referencing Bollywood in their tweets asking citizens to not step out of their homes during the lockdown, turned to Shraddha Kapoor's movie Stree this time. In the film, the villagers haunted by a ghost known as Stree, believe if you keep "O Stree, kal aana (Stree, come tomorrow)" written on the walls, drives away the evil spirit. Mumbai Police recreated their own version of the idiom to lighten the mood around the coronavirus outbreak and wrote: "O corona, kabhi maat aana (Corona, don't come ever)."

Shraddha, who co-starred with Rajkummar Rao in the movie, shared the poster on her Instagram and wrote: "Bilkul sahi. The only mantra we need to keep every STREEt safe is not to venture out on the STREEts."

Take a look at Shraddha's post here:

In the Amar Kaushik directed movie, the titular character of the ghost was played by Flora Saini.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police also dragged in Shah Rukh Khan in one of their tweets. Referencing to the scene when Shah Rukh dodges some unexpected happenings in Matrix-style in Main Hoon Na, Mumbai Police wrote: "Shah Rukh need to do such stunts any longer - Mask Hai Na!"

.@iamsrk wouldn't need to do such stunts any longer - Mask Hai Na! pic.twitter.com/8lHfCtJgye — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 12, 2020

Addressing the nation on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3. He also said the restrictions would be reconsidered on April 20, given the difficulties faced by the country's poorest. In India, coronavirus cases have crossed 10,000 with Maharashtra being the worst hit state.