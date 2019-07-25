Mumbai Dance Group V Unbeatable Dedicates America's Got Talent Performance To Friend Who Died

A still from V Unbeatable's performance. (Image courtesy: AGT)

Mumbai's dance group V Unbeatable, who became a household name in India after featuring on Remo D'Souza's show Dance Plus, featured in headlines again after their breathtaking performance on reality show America's Got Talent season 14. V Unbeatable were not only given a standing ovation but they also got the golden buzzer bonus (more on that later) by impressing the judges - Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and Gabrielle Union - and guest judge Dwayne Wade, married to Gabrielle Union. V Unbeatable, who are known for adding exhilarating stunts to their acts, stole the show by dancing to Ranveer Singh's song Tattad Tattad from Bollywood film Ram-Leela. V Unbeatable, consisting of 29 members, also shared what brought them to America's Got Talent.

The representative of the group, before starting the performance, said that it was a tribute to their friend Vikas Gupta, who died six years ago after an accident. While trying a stunt during dance practice, Vikas was severely injured, which left him paralysed from neck down. "His body was paralysed and after a few weeks, he passed away," said the representative. "His dream was to be on a stage like this. So yes, we are doing all this for him," he further said. Each member of the group was wearing a yellow jersey with Vikas' name on it.

Of V Unbeatable's incredible performance - they blended jaw-dropping acrobat acts with smooth dance moves. Judge Julianne Hough said: "Some people are just dance crews and some people are just acrobats, you have the combination of both."

Not only Julianne Hough, former NBA player Dwayne Wade, who is the guest judge for the week on the show, was also floored by their performance. He asked Gabrielle Union to check his heartbeat and said: "My heart is beating at a rapid pace that I haven't felt before." Dwayne Wade is a former basketball player.

After praising the dance performance, Dwayne Wade hit the golden buzzer, qualifying the group for America's Got Talent's live shows in Hollywood.

Now, take a look at their performance:

These death-defying stunts by @V_Unbeatable are enough to turn anyone into a fan. pic.twitter.com/QELa3Cpj8d — America's Got Talent (@AGT) July 24, 2019

The dance group even shared the memorable moment on their Instagram account:

In May this year, another Mumbai's dance team, The Kings, were crowned the winner of the NBC dance reality show World Of Dance. The 14-member group impressed judges including Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough with their amazing performance and took home the prize money of $1 million.

The latest episode of America's Got Talent was aired on NBC on July 23.

