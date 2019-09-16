Ahead Of America's Got Talent Finale, Hrithik Roshan's Massive Shout-Out To Mumbai Dance Group V Unbeatable

The V Unbeatable are in the finals now! (courtesy v.unbeatable_official_india)

Mumbai based dance group V Unbeatable made it to the finale of America's Got Talent and as they wait for the penultimate dance-off, guess who boosted their spirits? It's none other than Hrithik Roshan, often referred in Bollywood as the 'God Of Dance.' Sharing a video of V Unbeatable's journey from their humble backgrounds to an international platform, Hrithik Roshan tweeted: "These folks are definitely unbeatable! Not only do they have me speechless with their dance, but I'm in awe of their spirit to dream and achieve. More power to you all." And he showered the dance troupe with best wishes for the much-awaited finale with these words: "Keep shining and good luck for the finals."

Here's how Hrithik Roshan gave a massive shout-out to the V Unbeatable:

These folks are definitely unbeatable!! Not only do they have me speechless with their dance, but I'm in awe of their spirit to dream & achieve. More power to you'll @v_unbeatable. Keep shining and good luck for the finals. pic.twitter.com/8ASjMvH22B — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 16, 2019

The V Unbeatable will perform to a Ranveer Singh song on America's Got Talent finale, which will air on NBC on Tuesday. The dance group have featured in headlines for their mid-blowing performance to the song Tattad Tattad from Ranveer and Deepika's Ram-Leela.

These death-defying stunts by @V_Unbeatable are enough to turn anyone into a fan. pic.twitter.com/QELa3Cpj8d — America's Got Talent (@AGT) July 24, 2019

After a blockbuster dance performance at the America's Got Talent semi-finals, The V Unbeatable entered the final round last week and shared their excitement on Instagram with this post: "It's all about semi-finals night results and yes we made it to finale. Thank you so much, lovely people for your love and support for us and your precious vote."

The V Unbeatable are reputed for their remarkable mix of acrobatics and contemporary dance forms in their choreography. Comprising 29 members, V Unbeatable had shared the emotional reason behind their entry to America's Got Talent during one of their performances - they want to dedicate their achievement on the show to a friend who died six years ago while performing a stunt.

Meanwhile, the V Unbeatable are an absolute favourite of America's Got Talent judges Gabrielle Union, Howie Mandel, Julianne Hough and Simon Cowell. V Unbeatable rose to fame after featuring on Remo D'Souza's show Dance Plus. They also featured in the reality show India Banega Manch.

