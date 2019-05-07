NBC's World Of Dance Winners The Kings Get Whole Lotta Love From Bollywood

World Of Dance champions The Kings along with the judges. (Image courtesy: kings_united_india)

India based dance group The Kings occupied a spot on the list of trends after they emerged as the winners of NBC's dance based reality TV show World of Dance (but more on that later). This is story of all the love that the group has managed to garner not only from their fans all over the world but also from Bollywood stars. Soon after The Kings were announced as the winners of the coveted title, wishes started pouring in from fans, which also included congratulatory messages from Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and the film's director Remo D'Souza.

Varun Dhawn shared a video of The Kings' final performance on Instagram and congratulated the dance group on their big win. "The Kings are world champions. We are so proud of you boys and can't wait to work again with you all in Street Dancer 3D," he wrote.

Shraddha Kapoor, who has earlier worked with the troupe in her film ABCD 2, wrote: "World champions! Such a proud moment for each one of The Kings. So proud to have shared the dance floor with you guys in ABCD 2 and now you are world champs!"

The Kings' victory doesn't come as much of a surprise to fans as the 14-member group was one of the most loved groups on the show and they always got great reviews from the panel of judges which included Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough. Without much ado, check put the video of their final performance here:

The Kings' performances to popular Bollywood tracks such as Malhari, Yeh Raat and Tattad Tattad still resonates with fans but their energetic performance to Ranveer Singh's track Malhari deserves everyone's attention.

That's not it, filmmaker and choreographer Remo D'Souza has even approached The Kings' lead choreographer Suresh Mukund to choreograph a few tracks in his forthcoming film Street Dancer 3D, reports news agency IANS. An excited Suresh, told IANS, "I have been approached to choreograph two or three songs of the movie, but dates are not confirmed."

Interestingly, this is not the first time that The Kings have won a reality show. They were the winners of Indian reality TV show India's Got Talent Season 3 and were the second runners-up in the World Hip-Hop Dance Championship 2015.

