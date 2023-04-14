Assam's Traditional Bihu Dance Enters Guinness Book Of World Records

More than 11,000 Bihu dancers participated at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday.

India's Northeastern state Assam created history and marked its name in the Guinness Book of World Records on Thursday by performing the traditional Bihu dance at a single venue.

More than 11,000 performers, including drummers and dancers, participated at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati in the State Government's bid to register its world record in the Guinness Book.

During the event, the performers included singers and those playing state's traditional instruments such as Dhol, Taal, Gogona, Toka, Pepa, and Xutuli, among others.

Practice sessions were held across the state to bring in the best performers for the mega event with the aim being to put Assam's cultural heritage on the world map.

Each participant, including the master trainers and dancers, will receive a grant of Rs 25,000 for participating in the historic event.

The certificate will be handed over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be in the state today to celebrate the state's spring festival.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the aim is to "organise the largest Bihu dance performance at a single venue and make it to the Guinness Book of World Records in the folk-dance category".