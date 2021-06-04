Mrunal Thakur Ticks One Thing Off Bucket List With New Look

Mrunal Thakur shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mrunalthakur)

Actress Mrunal Thakur always wanted to try micro box braids and she ticked off that box on her "bucket list" recently. On Friday, Mrunal posted a set of pictures of herself sporting micro braids and thanked the team of stylists for making her wish come true. She also shared a glimpse of her bucket list, out of which she has ticked off a few things like adopting a cat and baking a cake. "Hairgicians...People who create magic for clients without a wand," Mrunal wrote in her post and added: "Bucket list - live in New York City (not ticked), go skiing (not ticked), adopt a cat (ticked), take a pottery class (not ticked), bake a cake (ticked), micro box braid (ticked), swim in the ocean, etc etc."

On Thursday, Mrunal shared a glimpse of her new hairstyle. "Peekaboo," she captioned the video.

Mrunal Thakur was working in Indian television shows before she switched to movies. Earlier, talking about making her career in film industry, Mrunal told news agency PTI: "Initially I was just doing it for fun but now I've taken it very seriously. I owe my career to TV. Most of my training has been through TV. In television, you don't get enough time to prepare for your character. In films, you have proper scripts and you get time. I have evolved as an actor."

She made her Bollywood debut with 2018's Love Sonia and went on to feature in movies like Super 30, Batla House and Netflix's anthology Ghost Stories.