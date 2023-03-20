Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Box Office Collection Day 3: Rani Mukerji's Film Shows Growth At Rs 2.89 Crore

A still from Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. (courtesy: zeestudiosofficial)

Rani Mukerji's recent release Mrs Chhatterjee Vs Norway is growing from strength to strength with each passing day. On Sunday, the movie earned Rs 2.89 crore, and now the total stands at Rs 6.42 crore in India, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway goes from strength to strength with each passing day... Momentum on Day 2 and 3 is a positive indicator... National chains dominate... All eyes on weekdays... Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.26 cr, Sun 2.89 cr. Total: Rs 6.42 cr. #India biz. #MCVN," he tweeted.

Helmed by Ashima Chibber, the film has mixed responses from the critics and audience. The movie is inspired by the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty, whose kids were taken away by the Norway authorities.

Many of her industry friends, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, cousin Kajol and others hailed the performance of the actress in the emotional drama. Praising Rani, the actor tweeted, "What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim (Sarbh), Anirban Bhattacharya Namit, Saumya Mukherjee, Balaji Gauri all shine. A must watch."

Meanwhile, reviewing Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norwayfor NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote this about Rani Mukerji's performance, "Rani Mukerji, on her part, lets it rip and the film trips on its excesses. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is an overheated affair that sucks the air out of an intrinsically moving story that deserved infinitely better."