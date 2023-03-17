'Bengali All The Way': Kajol Watches Cousin Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Kajol shared this image. (courtesy: kajol)

Rani Mukerji has returned to the big screen with Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, which was released in theatres on March 17. The actress has been receiving much acclaim and praise from members of the film fraternity for her portrayal of Devika Chatterjee, a Bengali woman who has to fight against a nation to save her kids. The latest star to give Rani Mukerji a shout-out is her cousin, actress Kajol. On Friday, Kajol posted a photo of herself with sister Tanishaa and Rani, all dressed in black outfits, and described Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway a “must-see” film. Kajol also reviewed the Ashima Chibber directorial, saying she “loved it.” Making references to Rani Mukerji's 2005 film Black and their outfits in the latest snap, Kajol wrote, “All in Black! But this time round, she isn't doing that, she's playing Mrs Chatterjee and Bengali all the way.” Kajol also added the hashtags “Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway,' “must-see,” and “loved it.”

In case you didn't know, Kajol and Tanishaa are the daughters of actress Tanuja and filmmaker Shomu Mukerji whereas Rani is the daughter of Shomu's first cousin and filmmaker Ram Mukerji-Krishna.

Tanishaa Mukerji, too, heaped praise on Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Sharing a similar photo of the trio from the film's screening, Tanishaa wrote, “What a film! What a performance! An absolute must watch! This true story of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway couldn't be portrayed more real than this! Rani is just brilliant with how she makes us feel we are with her as a mother every step of the way. We feel every emotion!”

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has been produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment. It is based on a true story of an immigrant Indian mother's life in Norway with her husband and their two kids. Her life turns upside down after her children are taken away by the Norwegian foster care system because of cultural differences.

The film also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Tiina Tauraite.