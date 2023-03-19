Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Box Office Collection Day 2: Rani Mukerji's Film Earns Rs 2.26 Crore

Taran Adarsh shared this picture. (courtesy: @taran_adarsh)

Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway witnessed a "solid growth" at the box office on the second day of its release, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The movie on Saturday earned Rs 2.26 crore, taking the total to Rs 3.53 crore in India. "#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway witnesses SOLID GROWTH on Day 2 [+77.95%]... The super-strong word of mouth should translate into higher footfalls on Day 3... National chains dominate the show [Day 1: 83 lacs, Day 2: 1.58 cr]... Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.26 cr. Total: Rs 3.53 cr. #India biz. #MCVN," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway witnesses SOLID GROWTH on Day 2 [+77.95%]… The super-strong word of mouth should translate into higher footfalls on Day 3… National chains dominate the show [Day 1: 83 lacs, Day 2: 1.58 cr]… Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.26 cr. Total: ₹ 3.53 cr. #India biz. #MCVNpic.twitter.com/dl7XQOljFM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2023

Helmed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norwayis based on a true story of an Indian mother whose life turns upside down when her children are taken away by the Norwegian foster care system because of cultural differences. The movie documents the challenges she faced to win her children's custody.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV gave 1.5 stars out of 5 and wrote, "Rani Mukerji, a performer of proven ability, is let down by the writing. She struggles to hit the right notes. She shifts back and forth between the rattled and the raucous. As a result, the essence of the character never quite comes through."

Apart from Rani Mukerji, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway also starred Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The movie clashed with Nandita Das' Zwigato, starring Kapil Sharma, at the box office. On the second day, the comedian's film earned Rs 62 lakh, taking the total to Rs 1.05 crore.