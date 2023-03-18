Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Box Office Collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji's Film Earns Rs 1.27 Crore

Rani Mukerji in a still from Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. (courtesy: zeestudiosofficial)

Rani Mukerji Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway earned Rs 1.27 crore on its opening day, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. He tweeted: "Riding on glowing word of mouth, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway picked up momentum as Day 1 progressed... Fri Rs 1.27 cr (535 screens)... Biz on Sat and Sun crucial, needs to grow multifold/jump for a healthy weekend total. India biz." The film cashed with Kapil Sharma's Zwigato at the box office, which made Rs 42 lakh on its opening day.

Read Taran Adarsh's tweet:

Riding on glowing word of mouth, #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway picked up momentum as Day 1 progressed... Fri 1.27 cr [535 screens]... Biz on Sat and Sun crucial, needs to grow multifold/jump for a healthy weekend total. #India biz. #MCVNpic.twitter.com/YWmXEKqh5c — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2023

The film showcases the story of an immigrant Indian mother Devika Chatterjee (Rani Mukerji)'s perfect life in Norway with her husband and her two kids. Her life takes a drastic turn after her children are taken away the Norwegian foster care system merely because of cultural differences. She decides to go all the way for her children. Directed by Ashima Chibber and produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is inspired by true events. The film has been shot in Estonia and in some parts of India.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 1.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "Rani Mukerji, on her part, lets it rip and the film trips on its excesses. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is an overheated affair that sucks the air out of an intrinsically moving story that deserved infinitely better."