Mouni Roy's Birthday Wish For Bestie Is Everything

Mouni Roy shared this image. (courtesy: imouniroy)

Producer Roopali Kadyan turns a year older today and her best friend Mouni Roy is determined to make it a special one. And in doing so, Mouni has shared the sweetest Instagram post for Roopali, filled with happy pictures and videos of the besties. The post is a collection of moments of Mouni and Roopali making memories over the years. Mouni also shared unseen images from her wedding held early this year, where Roopali carried out bridesmaid duties. Along with the post, the actress also shared a lengthy note saying, “You say jump off the 50th floor I will. You say live your life the most courageous way, I shall. You fight with me, I stomp off your home determined to not see you for at least a couple of months and it doesn't last one hour.”

Gushing about her bestie, Mouni Roy further added, “Unlucky for you your good looks precedes the extraordinarily beautiful person you are, but whatever it is you are mine. Always was, shall always be. Happy birthday my Roopsie. May we always celebrate New Year, Valentine's, Holi, Gannu, Diwali, Christmas and all of the chotu and long holidays together, may you always be the happiest funny girl I know. I love you silly much.”

See the complete post here:

If there is one thing that Mouni Roy loves as much as her friends, it is reading. The actress is a self-confessed bibliophile and this is evident in numerous posts on her social media pages. While at the Qatar National Library recently, Mouni spent the day choosing a bunch of books to read. In the caption, she said, “For some of us, books are as important as almost anything else on earth. What a miracle it is that out of these small, flat, rigid squares of paper unfolds world after world after world, worlds that sing to you, comfort and quiet or excite you. Books help us understand who we are and how we are to behave. They show us what community and friendship mean; they show us how to live and die.”

She added, “In greatest company all morning…the smell of books… aah. Qatar is more than just beaches, good food and shopping. It's a vibe with so much soul.”

On another occasion, she gave us a view of Doha from her balcony. Dressed in a simple white dress, the actress shared that she was thrilled to be back in the capital of Qatar. She wrote, “Transponded to Doha, so happy to be back,” with a heart emoji.

Mouni Roy will soon be seen in the Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra.