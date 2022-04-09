Mouni Roy Is Busy Dreaming Of Beaches. Her Throwback Post Is Proof

Mouni Roy shared this image. (courtesy: imouniroy)

Mouni Roy's latest photo dump has set the Internet on fire. That's all we have to say about it. Because we are unable to think of a better way to put it at this moment. Trust us, we are overdoing it here. Mouni is a sight to behold in these throwback pictures. Destination: Beach holidays. The slides are all things glam. Mouni's chic fashion game is also on point. The pictures are bound to make you go weak at your knees. Mouni, for the caption, has just used a hashtag, “take me back”. Seems like Mouni's friends too couldn't keep calm after swiping throw the photodump. Actor Arjun Bijlani left a red heart emoji. Actress Aashka Goradia replied with fire emojis.

Mouni Roy's beachside diaries are too hard to miss. A while back, she shared some pictures from her time in Dubai. Here, she is relaxing on a cool step up by the beach. “Heart so full, now ready for reality,” she wrote in the caption. Well, she didn't miss out on giving the photo credit to her husband Suraj Nambiar.

Mouni Roy can never go wrong with her fashion picks when it's time for “beach day”. And, this picture is proof.

Mouni Roy will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film will see Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt sharing the screen space for the first time. Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna are also part of the film. It is expected to release on September 9. Ranbir will play the role of Shiva in the film. The sci-fi trilogy will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has backed the project.