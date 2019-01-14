Mouni Roy Is Major 'Missing' Her Dubai Vacation, Shares Throwback Pics

Mouni Roy was last seen in a special song in KGF (Image courtesy imouniroy)

Highlights "Missing," Mouni Roy captioned the photos Mouni's latest photos has close to three lakh likes in seven hours Mouni will be next seen in RAW opposite John Abraham

Actress Mouni Roy, who rang in the New Year in Dubai, shared throwback photos from the blissful vacation on Instagram on Monday. Mouni shared a set of photos clicked on the beach and captioned it "Missing". Mouni, who last appeared in a special song in KGF: Kolar Gold Mines, continually shared envy inducing photos from her Dubai vacation. In a set of photos shared last week, the 33-year-old actress can be seen having a gala time in the picturesque landscapes city. "As if someone wonderful touched your mind ...... Of the first sunset and thousand sonnets," she captioned the photos. Mouni's latest photos has close to three lakh likes in less than seven hours.

Take a look at the set of throwback photos shared by Mouni Roy:

Missing A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jan 14, 2019 at 3:05am PST

Mouni Roy, who is best known starring in soaps like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahi Thi and Naagin, made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Reema Kagti's Gold. Mouni will be next seen in Romeo Akbar Walter opposite John Abraham. Romeo Akbar Walter, which is an espionage drama will hit the screens on April 19. Apart from John and Mouni, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Sikandar Kher. The film is directed by Robbie Grewal and it is collaboratively produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, KYTA Productions and VA Film Company.

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jan 12, 2019 at 12:25am PST

Mouni Roy also has Made In China in the pipeline. Mouni wrapped the shooting of Made In China, also starring Rajkummar Rao in November last year. Made In China will release on August 30.