Mouni Roy Recalls When A Stranger Tried To Barge Into Her Hotel Room After Midnight

Mouni Roy, who is currently promoting her upcoming film The Bhootnii, opened up about an incident when a stranger tried to barge into her hotel room in the middle of the night, leaving her shocked and terrified. During a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the actor said, "I was in a small town - I can't remember exactly which one, and I don't want to name it incorrectly. Someone actually stole a key and tried to open my room. Thankfully, I wasn't alone; I was with my manager. I immediately started screaming when we realised what was happening."

Mouni Roy confronted the hotel team for the security breach. "Then we tried calling the receptionist. They casually said it must have been housekeeping. I questioned them - who in housekeeping comes to open a door without knocking, without ringing the bell, and that too at 12:30 in the night?" recalled the Brahmastra actor.

Mouni will next be seen in the horror film The Bhootnii, which also stars Sanjay Dutt in the lead role. She plays a ghost named Mohabbat. Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, the film features Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, and Navneet Malik in key roles.

The film will release in theatres on May 1. The film will clash with Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles at the box office.

Mouni Roy started her career on television. Later, she ventured into films and acted in projects like Gold and Brahmastra.