Ibrahim Ali Khan Shows Up At Rumoured Girlfriend Palak Tiwari's <i>The Bhootnii</i> Screening

Rumours of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari's dating have been doing the rounds on social media. Ibrahim arrived at Palak Tiwari's The Bhootnii screening on Wednesday night, adding fuels to their relationship rumours. Ibrahim wore a black t-shirt and he hurriedly checked into the theatre without posing for the shutterbugs. Palak Tiwari wore a green suit for the screening. Palak's mother Shweta Tiwari and half-brother Reyansh Kohli also turned up to show their support.

A video from the screening surfaced where Ibrahim is seen bonding with Reyansh. They are seen shaking hands, sharing a laugh and enjoying each other's company. The video went crazy viral in no time.

Ibrahim and Palak are often spotted together, though, they haven't admitted nor denied the rumours. However, in an earlier interaction with Filmfare, when asked about Palak Tiwari and his relationship with her, he said, "She's a good friend. Yeah, she's sweet. That's all." Palak, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, also refuted the dating rumours and said, "We are nice friends. He is a very sweet guy. That's all there is to it. We talk sometimes and that's all."

In another Filmfare interview, Palak stated that she doesn't want her love life to become the centre of attention. She said, "At this stage of my career, I don't want my romantic life or my love life to take over or be a topic of conversation when I am trying to make a name for myself."

Ibrahim Ali Khan made his debut with Nadaaniyan this year. The film released on Netflix and was brutally thrashed by the Internet. Palak Tiwari made her debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

