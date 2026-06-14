Mouni Roy Shares Post On Bridesmaids After Announcing Separation From Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy recently took to social media to share a fun "bridesmaids" post featuring her close friends, including Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, and Krishna Shroff.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actor shared photos from Disha's birthday bash. She posted a group boomerang in which Mouni was seen posing alongside her close friends Disha, Sonam, and Krishna. However, it was her caption that grabbed the most attention. Alongside the clip, Mouni wrote, "Ds bridesmaids whenever that happens x." (sic)

Yesterday, Disha celebrated her birthday with close friends and family.

Mouni Confirms Separation From Suraj

Mouni issued a statement on Instagram and confirmed her separation from Suraj Nambiar.

Her note read, "We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably."

She reiterated how, at this point, they are focusing on "navigating this phase privately and amicably", but the friendship they shared will be cherished forever.

She deeply requested the media to stop over-speculating, as the caption read, "Humbly requesting everyone to give us privacy and dignity and not give out any false stories about me or Suraj. Expecting all of you to give us privacy in these hard times. Humble request to all the media houses to please stop."

Mouni And Suraj's Marriage

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married on January 27, 2022, in Goa. They had a traditional Malayali wedding as well as a Bengali wedding.

Suraj Nambiar is a businessman and investment banker who hails from Bengaluru.

ALSO READ: After Announcing Separation, Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar Begin Following Each Other On Instagram

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