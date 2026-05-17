After Announcing Separation, Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar Begin Following Each Other On Instagram

Actor Mouni Roy and businessman Suraj Nambiar have once again started following each other on Instagram, days after social media users noticed that the estranged couple had unfollowed one another amid separation rumours.

What's Happening

The latest development has sparked fresh discussion online, with fans closely tracking the former couple's social media activity ever since news about their separation surfaced.

Earlier, several users had pointed out that Mouni and Suraj were no longer following each other on Instagram. However, as of Saturday, both accounts appeared to have re-followed each other.

Mouni has also continued to keep her wedding photographs and older posts featuring Suraj on her profile.

While Suraj's Instagram profile currently includes only one image connected to Mouni, where her face is not visible, Mouni's account still features multiple pictures from their wedding ceremonies and past moments together.

Suraj's account had also reportedly disappeared briefly during the peak of the divorce speculation before becoming visible again after the couple's joint announcement regarding their separation.

Meanwhile, actor Disha Patani has also become part of the online conversation after social media users observed that she no longer follows Suraj Nambiar on Instagram.

Mouni Confirms Separation From Suraj

Mouni issued a statement on Instagram and confirmed her separation from Suraj Nambiar.

Her note read, "We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably."

She reiterated how, at this point, they are focusing on "navigating this phase privately and amicably", but the friendship they shared will be cherished forever.

She deeply requested the media to stop over-speculating, as the caption read, "Humbly requesting everyone to give us privacy and dignity and not give out any false stories about me or Suraj. Expecting all of you to give us privacy in these hard times. Humble request to all the media houses to please stop."

Mouni And Suraj's Marriage

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar married on January 27, 2022 in Goa. They had a traditional Malayali wedding as well as a Bengali wedding.

Suraj Nambiar is a businessman and investment banker who hails from Bengaluru. He reportedly lived in Dubai before marrying Roy.

Mouni Roy, a popular face in the Indian television industry, has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. She hosted the show Temptation Island recently. Besides Brahmastra, she has been a part of films like Gold and Made in China.

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