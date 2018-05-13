Mother's Day 2018: Pooja Bhatt's Adorable Post Wins The Internet

Highlights
Pooja Bhatt also wrote that her mother preserved this piece all these years and Kiran Bhatt smiles everytime Pooja Bhatt shows it to her. She added: "I'm learning to value each day I have her here and I am also learning to spell better!"
Take a look at Pooja Bhatt's post:
Love letter to my Mother from my four year old self... guess I didn't need a day to tell her I loved her then. When I show this to her today,she smiles. After all,she was the one who preserved this piece of paper for me for all of these years. Am learning to value each day I have her here.. and I am also learning to spell better! Happy Mother's Day all... especially to the ones who can't,won't and have no desire to tick the box on motherhood in the conventional sense. And also to the Dais,the nannies,the maidservants and the Bais who leave their own families behind in order to bring some semblance of structure to other families and lives #totheunsungheroes #mothersareus #weareallmothersinsomeway
Pooja Bhatt debuted in Bollywood with 1990 film Daddy, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, and she went on to star in films such as Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin and Sadak. She debuted as a director with 2003 film Paap. Pooja Bhatt is currently working on the sequel of Sadak.