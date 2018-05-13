Mother's Day 2018: Pooja Bhatt's Adorable Post Wins The Internet

Love letter to my Mother from my four year old self... guess I didn't need a day to tell her I loved her then. When I show this to her today,she smiles. After all,she was the one who preserved this piece of paper for me for all of these years. Am learning to value each day I have her here.. and I am also learning to spell better! Happy Mother's Day all... especially to the ones who can't,won't and have no desire to tick the box on motherhood in the conventional sense. And also to the Dais,the nannies,the maidservants and the Bais who leave their own families behind in order to bring some semblance of structure to other families and lives #totheunsungheroes #mothersareus #weareallmothersinsomeway

A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972) on May 13, 2018 at 7:10am PDT