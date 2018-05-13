Mother's Day 2018: Pooja Bhatt's Adorable Post Wins The Internet

The Internet loved the fact that Pooja Bhatt remembered the nannies in her mother's day post

Pooja Bhatt is the daughter of Kiran and Mahesh Bhatt. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

  1. One of Pooja Bhatt's hashtag read: "#weareallmothersinsomeway"
  2. Pooja shared a photo of a love letter she wrote to her mom when she 4
  3. She is Mahesh Bhatt's daughter with his first wife Kiran
On Mother's Day, Pooja Bhatt shared a picture of the love letter she wrote to her mother Kiran (born Loraine Bright) when she was all of 4. The Internet thinks Pooja's letter is totally cute and we agree. Along with the picture, Pooja also wrote a sort of unconventional Mother's Day post, which read: "Happy Mother's Day all... especially to the ones who can't, won't and have no desire to tick the box on motherhood in the conventional sense. And also to the Dais, the nannies, the maidservants and the Bais who leave their own families behind in order to bring some semblance of structure to other families and lives." A section of social media was mighty impressed. "I think it's only you who remembered the dais and nannies," read a comment.

Pooja Bhatt also wrote that her mother preserved this piece all these years and Kiran Bhatt smiles everytime Pooja Bhatt shows it to her. She added: "I'm learning to value each day I have her here and I am also learning to spell better!"

Take a look at Pooja Bhatt's post:
 


Pooja Bhatt is the elder of Kiran and Mahesh Bhatt two children. Her brother Rahul Bhatt is a fitness enthusiast and he featured in the fourth deason of reality show Bigg Boss. Actress Alia Bhatt and Shaheen are Mahesh Bhatt's daughter with his second wife Soni Razdan.
 


Pooja Bhatt debuted in Bollywood with 1990 film Daddy, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, and she went on to star in films such as Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin and Sadak. She debuted as a director with 2003 film Paap. Pooja Bhatt is currently working on the sequel of Sadak.

