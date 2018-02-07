Pooja Bhatt Posts Pic Of Herself From A Time Before Photoshop

Highlights
- Pooja shared a throwback picture from an age in which 'personality ruled'
- These were simple times with no photoshop, she said
- Pooja Bhatt was among the top actress in the Nineties
Also, the crop top Pooja's wearing in this photo is actually just a t-shirt ripped in half - this also being a more DIY fashion age (apart from no photoshop).
Pooja Bhatt's post:
Been there,done that,bought and sold the t shirt. And these were the days where gyms were not temples and cocaine not passed around as a means to validate yourself,cut fat or get laid. These were simple times with no photoshop nor bullshit. Our bodies or lack of them were by the by. Personality ruled and still exists. My dear friend Sumeet Chopra shot this and it was the first outdoor shoot @dabbooratnani assisted him on. I still cant forget the expression on Dabboo's face when he walked in and saw Sumeet rip a t shirt in half and ask me to wear it. #flashback #beentheredonethat #notricks #whatyouseeiswhatyouget #SumeetChopra #photoshoot #funtimes #authentictimes #funaboveall #itsnevertheactbuttheattitude
Pooja Bhatt is the elder daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and his first wife Kiran (born Lorraine Bright). Her younger brother is Rahul Bhatt. Actress Alia Bhatt is Pooja's half-sister. She was born to Mahesh Bhatt and his second wife Soni Razdan. Alia's sibling is Shaheen Bhatt.
Her last film was Jism 2, starring Sunny Leone, and is she awaiting the release of Cabaret, which features Richa Chadha in the lead role.