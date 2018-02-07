Pooja Bhatt Posts Pic Of Herself From A Time Before Photoshop

Been there,done that,bought and sold the t shirt. And these were the days where gyms were not temples and cocaine not passed around as a means to validate yourself,cut fat or get laid. These were simple times with no photoshop nor bullshit. Our bodies or lack of them were by the by. Personality ruled and still exists. My dear friend Sumeet Chopra shot this and it was the first outdoor shoot @dabbooratnani assisted him on. I still cant forget the expression on Dabboo's face when he walked in and saw Sumeet rip a t shirt in half and ask me to wear it. #flashback #beentheredonethat #notricks #whatyouseeiswhatyouget #SumeetChopra #photoshoot #funtimes #authentictimes #funaboveall #itsnevertheactbuttheattitude

A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972) on Feb 6, 2018 at 6:20pm PST