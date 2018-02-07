Pooja Bhatt Posts Pic Of Herself From A Time Before Photoshop

Pooja Bhatt said: "Our bodies or lack of them were by the by. Personality ruled and still exists"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 07, 2018 14:53 IST
Pooja Bhatt in an old photoshoot. (Image courtesy: Pooja Bhatt)

  1. Pooja shared a throwback picture from an age in which 'personality ruled'
  2. These were simple times with no photoshop, she said
  3. Pooja Bhatt was among the top actress in the Nineties
Thursday came early this week for actress-director Pooja Bhatt who posted a throwback picture of herself from an age that was innocent of photoshop and in which 'personality ruled.' The picture is of a young Pooja -we'd guess it was taken sometime in the Nineties when she was among the top crop of Bollywood actresses. Pooja's post appears to be a comment on current times and practices: her remark that 'gyms were not temples' at the time this picture was taken implies that now they are and while that debatably true, given the number of pictures we run practically daily of celebs going to the gym, her other dismissal that 'cocaine (was) not passed around' is more complicated. Pooja plainly has insider knowledge we won't dispute but it does seem like a conflict of interest to be religiously hitting the gym and then pumping yourself full of drugs.

Also, the crop top Pooja's wearing in this photo is actually just a t-shirt ripped in half - this also being a more DIY fashion age (apart from no photoshop).

Pooja Bhatt's post:
 


Pooja Bhatt is the elder daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and his first wife Kiran (born Lorraine Bright). Her younger brother is Rahul Bhatt. Actress Alia Bhatt is Pooja's half-sister. She was born to Mahesh Bhatt and his second wife Soni Razdan. Alia's sibling is Shaheen Bhatt.

Pooja Bhatt debuted as an actor in her father's 1990 film Daddy, co-starring Anupam Kher. Pooja was one of the top stars of the Nineties, appearing in films such as Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin and Sadak. She made her debut as director with 2003's Paap.

Her last film was Jism 2, starring Sunny Leone, and is she awaiting the release of Cabaret, which features Richa Chadha in the lead role.

pooja bhattpooja bhatt instagrampooja bhatt photo

