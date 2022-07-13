Inside Mira Rajput's London Diaries. See Sun-Kissed Pics

Mira Rajput shared this image. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Another day, another set of pictures from Mira Rajput's vacation diaries. Current stop: London. The sun-kissed pictures just made our day. And, Mira's infectious smile has worked like the cherry on a cake. Mira didn't waste much time thinking about the caption and just wrote, “Rise and shine.” She has also added a sparkling emoji to it. Fans once again have fallen in love with Mira's beauty and charm. A person wrote, “Beautiful.” Another said, “Sohni Kudi. [Pretty woman].” A fan instantly fell in love with that smile.

Mira Rajput and her family are having a blast. From playtime with children to mussy pics with husband Shahid Kapoor, the album screams goals from miles away. Now, look at this picture featuring Mira in a maxi dress enjoying the sunny day. She has also shared a piece of advice with all her followers. It read, “Living for the day... Worries far away.”

And then, Mira Rajput wanted us to check her make-up skills. “Makeup by me. Switched up products after years and I am loving them. Let me know what you guys think,” read her caption. And, we can say Mira has done a fine job. Shahid Kapoor too has dropped a comment under the picture. But wait, it is not what you are thinking. He said, “She is so happy that she didn't even wait to leave the bathroom.”

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary last week. Mira's note for the “love of her life” was attached to an oh-so-adorable picture featuring the two. “The love of my life. Happy 7 baby. I love you beyond the itch and back,” it read.

And, this is how Shahid Kapoor wished “legend” Mira Rajput on the big day.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.