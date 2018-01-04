More Pics Of Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli From Cape Town. You're Welcome

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are making the most of their time in Cape Town, South Africa, where the Indian cricket team captain is preparing for an upcoming series. Virat, who married Anushka on December 11, shared two selfies with his wife from Cape Town (much to our joy) and many pictures of the duo have been posted by various fan clubs. Yash Raj Films' official Instagram handle also shared Anushka and Virat's pictures with the cricketer's colleague Shikar Dhawan and his family. Team India is scheduled to play their first match against South Africa on January 5, following which Anushka will resume her pending work commitments.
While Anushka and Virat enjoy their time in Cape Town, we have collated these pictures of the couple just for you. (Yes, you're welcome).
They were also spotted with actor Akshay Kumar, who was also in Cape Town for a family vacation. Anushka and Akshay co-starred in 2011 film Patiala House.
Seen Virushka's New Year post yet? "Wishing you all a very happy, healthy and prosperous New year. Love and light to all," they wrote, posting identical wishes on their Twitter accounts.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, both 29, married at a Tuscan resort in Italy, which was attended by family and close friends. Festivities also included a ring ceremony and mehendi.
After the wedding, both of them went to the snow-clad mountains of Europe for honeymoon. "In heaven, literally," Anushka captioned the picture, which went crazy viral.
Pari will be Anushka Sharma's first release after the wedding. She also has Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif and Sui Dhaaga in the pipeline.