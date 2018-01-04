More Pics Of Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli From Cape Town. You're Welcome

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in Cape Town, where the cricketer is preparing for an upcoming series

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 04, 2018 10:19 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
More Pics Of Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli From Cape Town. You're Welcome

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in Cape Town (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Virat shared two selfies from Cape Town
  2. They also met Akshay Kumar, who was in the city for a vacation
  3. Anushka and Virat got married on December 11
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are making the most of their time in Cape Town, South Africa, where the Indian cricket team captain is preparing for an upcoming series. Virat, who married Anushka on December 11, shared two selfies with his wife from Cape Town (much to our joy) and many pictures of the duo have been posted by various fan clubs. Yash Raj Films' official Instagram handle also shared Anushka and Virat's pictures with the cricketer's colleague Shikar Dhawan and his family. Team India is scheduled to play their first match against South Africa on January 5, following which Anushka will resume her pending work commitments.

While Anushka and Virat enjoy their time in Cape Town, we have collated these pictures of the couple just for you. (Yes, you're welcome).
 
 

#CapeTownDiaries

A post shared by Yash Raj Films Talent (@yashrajfilmstalent) on


 
 

#CapeTownDiaries

A post shared by Yash Raj Films Talent (@yashrajfilmstalent) on


 
 

Capetown diaries!

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@viratkohli.club) on


 
 

Virushka out for Shopping in Capteown!

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@viratkohli.club) on


 

 
 

Cape Town is such a beautiful place and even more beautiful with my one and only!

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on



They were also spotted with actor Akshay Kumar, who was also in Cape Town for a family vacation. Anushka and Akshay co-starred in 2011 film Patiala House.
 
 

A post shared by Virat Anushka (@virushka_lov) on



Seen Virushka's New Year post yet? "Wishing you all a very happy, healthy and prosperous New year. Love and light to all," they wrote, posting identical wishes on their Twitter accounts.
 


Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, both 29, married at a Tuscan resort in Italy, which was attended by family and close friends. Festivities also included a ring ceremony and mehendi.
 

 

 


After the wedding, both of them went to the snow-clad mountains of Europe for honeymoon. "In heaven, literally," Anushka captioned the picture, which went crazy viral.
 
 

In heaven, literally

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on



Comments
Close [X]
Anushka and Virat hosted two wedding receptions in India. The first one was held in New Delhi, Virat's hometown, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Mumbai reception was held on December 26, which was attended by top Bollywood celebs like the Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Sridevi, Katrina Kaif and Virat's colleagues.
 

 


Pari will be Anushka Sharma's first release after the wedding. She also has Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif and Sui Dhaaga in the pipeline.
 

Trending

Anushka SharmaVirat Kohlianushka sharma virat kohli

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Bomb CycloneSagarika Ghatge PicsLiving HealthyDalit protestsPrice ComparisonDealsH1B Visa ChangesSouth Africa vs India