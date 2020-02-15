More Pics From Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Valentine's Day Celebrations

Nick Jonas shared this photo. (Image courtesy: nickjonas )

Nick Jonas' Valentine's Day wish for actress wife Priyanka Chopra is sugar, spice and everything nice. The singer shared another Valentine's Day special post on his social media profile and we are totally in love with that. The album comprises three black-and-white pictures of the couple, in which Priyanka and Nick can be seen enjoying each other's company. The pictures are from Nick's concert that was held in Milan, Italy on February 14. Priyanka looks stunning as ever in a polka dot dress while Nick looks handsome in a suit. Sharing the pictures, Nick kept the caption simple yet romantic. He wrote: "My Valentine."

Before the aforementioned post, Nick Jonas shared a video of himself dancing with Priyanka to a Bollywood track and minutes after he posted it, the clip went crazy viral on social media. The video is from the pre-concert "dance party" and it features Nick and Priyanka grooving to the track Ladki Aankh Marey from Ranveer Singh's 2018 film Simmba. "Pre-show dance party with my forever Valentine," wrote Nick. Take a look:

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Chopra wished Nick Jonas by sharing a "husband appreciation post." She Instagrammed a picture of him from the concert and wrote: "My forever Valentine. He just happens to look like GI joe in those leather pants!"

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra's line-up of films includes Netflix's The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. The actress also has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. Nick Jonas was last seen in Jumanji: The Next Level.