More Pics From Kriti Sanon And Sister Nupur's Vacation

Nupur Sanon shared this photo. (Image courtesy: nupursanon )

Highlights Nupur Sanon has been sharing pictures from their vacation on Instagram

She captioned the latest set of pictures: "LOML"

She also added the hashtags #FamTime and #muchneeded

After sharing some stunning pool pictures from her vacation, Nupur Sanon treated her fans to some more photos of herself and her sister, actress Kriti Sanon, from their getaway on Monday. In one of the photos, the Sanon sisters can be seen making goofy faces while posing for the camera whereas, in another, they can be seen adorably clicking a selfie. Kriti Sanon and her family took a "much needed" break from their busy schedules a couple of days ago. Sharing the latest set of photos, Nupur Sanon called her sister the "best person in the world" and wrote: "LOML (Love of my life)... #bestpersonintheworld #FamTime #muchneeded."

Take a look:

Nupur Sanon has been sharing pictures from her vacation on Instagram since last week. The photos feature her chilling like a villain in a pool. In some pictures, she can be seen wearing a blue swimsuit while in another, she can be seen sporting a green bikini. In case you haven't seen the aforementioned pictures yet, take a look now:

Last week, both Kriti and Nupur Sanon shared glimpses of their getaway with captions like "my calm corner for a few days" and "home for the next few days."

Screenshot of Kriti Sanon's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Nupur Sanon's Instagram story.

In terms of work, Kriti Sanon was last seen in the period film Panipat, in which she co-starred with Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. She will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's Mimi, which is a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!. Kriti will play the role of a surrogate mother in the film.

Nupur Sanon has featured in music video Filhall alongside actor Akshay Kumar.