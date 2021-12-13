More Pics From Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain's Mehendi Ceremony

Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain. (courtesy: lokhandeankita)

TV star Ankita Lokhande, who will soon marry Vicky Jain, has actively been posting pictures from their pre-wedding ceremonies. The latest addition to their wedding festivities album happen to be photos from their mehendi ceremony. Ankita and Vicky chose coordinated outfits in pastel pink shades for their mehendi. Sharing pictures from the ceremony, Ankita wrote in her caption: "The love we share makes my mehndi looks so beautiful... so meaningful... so memorable." The couple's outfits were by Siddhartha Bansal. Ankita wore a lehenga, while Vicky Jain wore pastel dhoti pants and a kurta which he styled with a draped dupatta.

Ankita Lokhande became a household name after she starred as Archana in the popular television show Pavitra Rishta, in which she co-starred with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They dated for six years and they parted ways in 2016. Besides Pavitra Rishta, Ankita has featured in shows such as Ek Thhi Naayka and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Ankita Lokhande stepped into Bollywood in 2019 with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She also starred in Baaghi 3, which featured Tiger Shroff in the titular role. Ankita Lokhande was also a participant in TV reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Circus.

Ankita is currently seen in the second season of Pavitra Rishta, which ran between 2009 and 2014. While Ankita Lokhande reprises her role as Archana in the new show, Shaheer Sheikh steps into the shoes of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the role of Manav.