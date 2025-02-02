Months After Breakup With Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Reveals His Marriage Plans: "I Won't Hesitate To Share..."

Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen sharing the screen together for the first time in the upcoming romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The trio is currently busy promoting the film ahead of its release.

During one of the promotional events, Arjun was asked about his plans for marriage in real life. In response, he said, "I will let you all know when it happens. Today, we will be talking about the film, as it's time to celebrate the movie. I think I've allowed enough conversation and chatter around my personal life when I've been comfortable."

He further added, "When the time is right, I won't hesitate to share it with you all. You all know how I am as a person. Right now, let me celebrate Mere Husband Ki Biwi."

A while back, Arjun made headlines after announcing his breakup with actress Malaika Arora. At a Diwali party hosted by Raj Thackeray, the 2 States actor revealed that he was now single.

Coming back to the Mere Husband Ki Biwi, the filmmakers dropped the first poster for the much-awaited film. The poster showcases a playful tug-of-war between the three lead actors. Arjun stands in the middle with Bhumi and Rakul pulling on either side of him while seated on a horse.

Sharing the poster on his official Instagram, Arjun wrote in the caption, "Khencho... Aur khencho!!! Sharafat ki yehi saza toh hoti hai... Kalesh ho ya clash, phassta toh mujh jaisa aam aadmi hai #MereHusbandKiBiwi In Cinemas 21st February, 2025."

Both Bhumi and Rakul also shared their own versions of the poster, humorously scratching each other out from the image.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Mere Husband Ki Biwi also features Shakti Kapoor, Anita Raj, Dino Morea and Aditya Seal in supporting roles.

On the technical side, the film's cinematography is handled by Manoj Kumar Khatoi and the editing department is led by Ninad Khanolkar.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is slated for release in theatres on February 21, 2025.

