Mona Singh's ROFL Reply When Ekta Kapoor Asked If Son Ravie Looks Like Her

Mona Singh with Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie. (Image courtesy: ektaravikapoor)

Ekta Kapoor wants to hear that her son Ravie Kapoor looks like her but actress Mona Singh won't say that just to appease her friend. "Dost sach bolte hai," Ekta captioned a video, in which the Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin actress can be seen playing with little Ravie and telling Ekta, "No... He's too cute and handsome" when the television czarina asked her friend, "Tell me... my son looks like me, na?"Of course, it was all said in jest as Ekta Kapoor also added several ROFL emoticons to the caption. Actor Sahil Anand, who plays Anupam in the reboot of Ekta's Kasautii Zindagii Kay, also added LOL emoticons in the comments thread.

Among Mona Singh's several recent projects is Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, a web-series produced by Ekta Kapoor. The third season of the show is currently in work-in-progress stage.

Take a look at Ekta Kapoor's post here:

In January this year, Ekta Kapoor announced that her son Ravie was born via surrogacy and said in a statement, "It is an emotional moment for me and my family and I can't wait to begin this new journey of being a mother to my little bundle of joy Ravie Kapoor." Ravie has been named after Ekta's father Jeetendra (screen name), whose real name is Ravi Kapoor.

Ekta also wrote, "I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby's birth has made me. Everything in life doesn't go the way you want it to but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine and today. I feel immensely blessed to become a parent."

Apart from producing television shows, Ekta Kapoor has backed several Bollywood films including the latest Judgementall Hai Kya. Ekta is the elder of Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor's two children. Her brother Tusshar Kapoor is also an actor.

