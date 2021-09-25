Mom-To-Be Neha Dhupia Shares No-Makeup Pics

Neha Dhupia shared this image. (courtesy nehadhupia)

Highlights Neha Dhupia is expecting her second child

"Skin is in," she wrote

She added the hashtags #nomakeup and #lovetheskinyouarein

Pregnant Neha Dhupia has actively been sharing posts from her maternity diaries. After sharing pool pictures, she dropped a few no-make up photos. The actress is expecting her second child with husband Angad Bedi. On Friday, Neha Dhupia posted a couple of pictures, in which she can be seen chilling on a couch. We also got a glimpse of her baby bump and her pregnancy glow is hard to miss. Neha looks stunning in the no-makeup selfies that she posted. She captioned the post: "Skin is in." She added the hashtags #nomakeup and #lovetheskinyouarein. Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap and actress Shibani Dandekar dropped red heart emojis in the comments.

This is what Neha Dhupia posted:

Last week, Neha Dhupia summed up her TGIF mood and she wrote: "Pool party for two."

Neha Dhupia announced her second pregnancy on social media with a super cute post earlier this month. "Took us 2 days to come with a caption...The best one we could think of was ... Thank you, God. #WaheguruMehrKare," the actress wrote announcing her pregnancy."

Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi at a private ceremony in New Delhi in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr in the same year. Angad Bedi starred in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which stars Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role.

In terms of movies, Neha Dhupia was last seen in the short film Devi, alongside Kajol and Shruti Haasan. She also featured as one of the gang leaders on Roadies Revolution. Neha, a former beauty queen, is best-known for her performances in films such as Singh Is King, Hindi Medium, Tumhari Sulu and Lust Stories among many others.