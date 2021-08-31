Mom-To-Be Neha Dhupia 'Caught Off Guard' By Surprise Baby Shower. Here's What Went Down

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi in an Instagram pic (courtesy nehadhupia )

Mom-to-be Neha Dhupia got "the sweetest surprise" ever on Tuesday, when her friends and family hosted a baby shower for her. On Instagram, an ecstatic Neha Dhupia revealed this is the first time ever that she's been surprised with a party. The mom-to-be also filled up her Instagram with glimpses of the get together, which also included Soha Ali Khan. "I had no idea today's day would pan out like this ... the sweetest 'surprise' baby shower. I have to say girls you caught your khufiya Dhupia totally off guard. Followed by an evening with our favourite masis in the making. I love you all loads, agali baar surprise ke pehle thoda bata dena. Here's to the ones who made it and the ones we missed. All my love, always," an emotional Neha Dhupia wrote on Instagram.

Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi are expecting their second child - they made the pregnancy announcement last month in social media posts. The couple are also parents to two-year-old daughter Mehr. Neha and Angad had a low-key wedding in May 2018, when the actress was already pregnant with Mehr. Roping in Angad Bedi for a bunch of loved up photos, Neha Dhupia wrote: "All you need is love."

Neha Dhupia's parents were also part of her baby shower. Sharing photos with them, Neha Dhupia wrote: "The sweetest surprise. The warmest and most wonderful afternoon... honest confession I have never ever been surprised... never! This one was worth the wait... baby mama loved it. Uff!"

In terms of work, Neha Dhupia was last seen in 2020 short film titled Devi. She also features as a Gang Leader on MTV Roadies. Angad Bedi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.