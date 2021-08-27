On Neha Dhupia's Birthday, Husband Angad Bedi Writes, 'Stay Real Just The Way You Are'

Angad Bedi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: angadbedi )

Happy birthday, Neha Dhupia. The actress turned 41 on Friday. On his wife's birthday, actor Angad Bedi picked a beautiful photo from himself and Neha Dhupia and called her "the pillar of his strength." Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who are parents to a daughter named Mehr, are ready to welcome their second child soon. In his birthday post for the actress, Angad Bedi wrote: "Happy birthday to my pillar of strength. You don't need to be celebrated only on August 27 but every day for life! May Waheguru give you everything you wished for and so much more. Keep moving forward with your head held high. I have been a small part of your wonderful journey in this life...I wish that we make the coming years memorable together. I will always hold your hand. Stay blessed and stay real just the way you are! I LOVE YOU, Mehr ki maa."

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announced their pregnancy with this post in July. Neha captioned a picture from her maternity photoshoot with these words: "Took us 2 days to come with a caption...The best one we could think of was ... Thank you, God. #WaheguruMehrKare." Angad Bedi announced the news with this caption: "New Home production coming soon...Waheguru mehr kare."

Neha Dhupia has worked in several films like Singh Is Kinng, Tumhari Sulu, Hindi Medium and Lust Stories. She was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi, in which she co-starred with Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni and Shivani Raghuvanshi. Neha also judged reality show Roadies.

Angad Bedi was last seen in a music video titled Baithe Baithe. His last film is Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in which he starred alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Before that, he starred in web-series The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati.