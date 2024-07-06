Mom-To-Be Masaba Gupta Shows Off Her Baby Bump In New Pics From Her Pregnancy Diaries

Masaba Gupta shared this image. (courtesy: masabagupta)

Masaba Gupta and her actor-husband Satyadeep Misra are expecting their first child. Recently, the designer-actress shared a series of pictures from her pregnancy diaries. She showed off her baby bump for the first time in new pictures. In the snapshots, Masaba, dressed in a black bodycon dress, is seen showing off her baby bump in a mirror-selfie. In one of the photos, the parents-to-be can be seen enjoying a serene view.

Captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote, "The best is yet to be. ( still feels like a bit of a dream..I won't lie )"

Last month, Masaba Gupta shared glimpses of her pregnancy journey on social media. On Instagram, she posted adorable photos capturing her pregnancy diaries. In the first photo, she can be dressed in a blue outfit. Another photo features her food bowl. One of the snapshots showed Masaba dealing with pregnancy struggles, including swollen feet. Captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote, "Life lately has been a series of what can I eat next and staring at pretty home decor."

Masaba announced her pregnancy by posting a picture with her husband, Satyadeep. In the photo, Masaba is seen sitting on the floor along with her husband, Satyadeep Misra. The fashion designer, dressed in a white robe, looks super happy as she keeps her head on her husband's shoulder. Alongside the post, she wrote a sweet note and asked everyone to send her wishes and banana chips on their way. She wrote, "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad."

For the unversed, Masaba and Satyadeep Misra got married in January 2023. They announced their pregnancy in April this year.

On the work front, Masaba is a fashion designer and actor. She was last seen in Modern Love Mumbai. Satyadeep Misra, on the other hand, made his Bollywood debut with No One Killed Jessica. He worked as a corporate lawyer previously. He was recently seen as a senior inspector in Vikram Vedha and was also a part of Mukhbir. His latest outing was Tanaav.