Inside Parents-To-Be Masaba Gupta And Satyadeep Misra's Dinner Date

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra pictured in Mumbai.

Masaba Gupta and her actor-husband Satyadeep Misra are expecting their first child. The parents-to-be stepped out for a dinner date on Tuesday night in Mumbai. The couple were pictured outside an eatery. They were accompanied by their close friends Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapoor. Masaba looked elegant in a white dress teamed with a black blazer. She completed her look with beige shoes. Satyadeep, on the other hand, was dressed in a bottle green coloured T-shirt paired with grey trousers.

Take a look at the pictures below.

Last month, Masaba Gupta shared glimpses of her pregnancy journey on social media. On Instagram, she posted adorable photos capturing her pregnancy diaries. In the first photo, she can be dressed in a blue outfit. Another photo features her food bowl. One of the snapshots showed Masaba dealing with pregnancy struggles, including swollen feet. Captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote, "Life lately has been a series of what can I eat next and staring at pretty home decor."

Last month, Masaba Gupta made her first public appearance. She attended an event in Mumbai and was accompanied by her mother Neena Gupta. She looked elegant in a pink off-shoulder satin dress. She completed her look with pink heels. Neena Gupta, on the other hand, sported a yellow and white dress.

Masaba announced her pregnancy by posting a picture with her husband, Satyadeep. In the photo, Masaba is seen sitting on the floor along with her husband, Satyadeep Misra. The fashion designer, dressed in a white robe, looks super happy as she keeps her head on her husband's shoulder. Alongside the post, she wrote a sweet note and asked everyone to send her wishes and banana chips on their way. She wrote, "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad.”

Reacting to the big news, Masaba Gupta's mother and actress Neena Gupta shared a sweet post on social media. She dropped a beautiful picture of Masaba and Satyadeep Misra. In the photo, Masaba is seen sitting on the floor along with her husband, Satyadeep Misra. The fashion designer, dressed in a white robe, looks super happy as she keeps her head on her husband's shoulder. Captioning the post on Instagram, Neena expressed her happiness and wrote, "Humare bacchon ka baccha aane Wala hai. Isse zyada Khushi ki baat Kya ho sakti hai (Our kids are now expecting their first baby. What could be happier news than this?"

For the unversed, Masaba and Satyadeep Misra got married in January 2023. They announced their pregnancy in April this year.

On the work front, Masaba is a fashion designer and actor. She was last seen in Modern Love Mumbai. Satyadeep Misra, on the other hand, made his Bollywood debut with No One Killed Jessica. He worked as a corporate lawyer previously. He was recently seen as a senior inspector in Vikram Vedha and was also a part of Mukhbir. His latest outing was Tanaav.