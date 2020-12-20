Mom-To-Be Kareena Kapoor, Now An Author, Shares An Update On Her Book. Details Here

Kareena Kapoor photographed at a Diwali party. (courtesy: therealkareenakapoor)

Highlights The book is titled 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible'

The book will be published by Juggernaut Books next year

Kareena announced her second pregnancy in August this year

Kareena Kapoor announced her next project on her son Taimur's 4th birthday on Sunday. No, she did not announce a new film. In fact, she shared the details of her new book titled 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.' As the name suggests, the book will document the experiences of the actress' pregnancy. It will be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021. An excited Kareena shared an update on her project and she wrote: "Today is the perfect day to announce my book - Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. I'll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! I can't wait for you to read it. To be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021."

"I believe pregnancy is a natural process during which, we should be active, healthy and happy. In this book, I will tell you how I handled my own pregnancies and give you all the information you need to be happy in yours. The subject means a lot to me and I hope to create a book that will help and guide other women," read an excerpt from the post shared by Kareena Kapoor on Instagram.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's post here:

Kareena Kapoor, who welcomed her first child Taimur Ali Khan in the year 2016, shared a special post for him on his birthday. She wrote: "My child... I'm happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow... God bless you my hardworking boy but on the way, don't forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and of course eat all your cake. Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy but above all else... do everything in your life that makes you smile. No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma."

Kareena Kapoor married actor Saif Ali Khan in the year 2012. They announced their second pregnancy in August this year. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," said Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, in a joint statement. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, co-stars of films like Omkara, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan, fell in love during the shooting of the film Tashan.