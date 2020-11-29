Mom-To-Be Anushka Sharma's Day At Work Looks Like This. See Trending Pic

Anushka Sharma photographed with her team. (courtesy Bollywoodpls )

Highlights Anushka Sharma announced her pregnancy in August

The actress was last seen in the 2018 film 'Zero'

Anushka Sharma married Virat Kohli in 2017

Pregnant Anushka Sharma is busy with work these days and we got a glimpse of her busy schedule, courtesy many fan pages dedicated to the actress on social media. A brand new picture of mom-to-be Anushka Sharma is doing the rounds on social media, in which the actress can be seen posing with her team. The actress, who is expecting her first child with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, can be seen in a soft pink dress as she smiles with all her heart along with her team, members of which can be seen wearing PPE kits and masks. The viral picture has been curated by several fan pages and it is spreading like wildfire on social media.

Take a look at the aforementioned picture here:

The actress frequently shares pictures from her maternity diaries. See some of the posts here:

In August this year, the actress and Virat Kohli announced the big news of their pregnancy on social media. Posting a happy picture of themselves, the couple wrote: "And then we were three. Arriving January 2021." Members of the film as well as the cricket fraternity congratulated the couple on social media.

Anushka and Virat Kohli met during the shoot of a shampoo commercial and they got married at a countryside resort in Tuscany in a private ceremony in December 2017 after dating for several years.

Anushka Sharma, star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Her last project as a producer was the Netflix film Bulbbul and it was a massive success. Earlier this year, she also produced Amazon Prime Video's hit web-series Paatal Lok.