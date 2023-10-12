Mom Bipasha Basu's Adorable Pic With Daughter Devi Is Melting The Internet's Heart

Image was shared by Bipasha Basu. (Courtesy: bipashabasu)

Mom Bipasha Basu celebrated her daughter Devi turning 11 months old in the most special way. On Thursday, the Dhoom 2 star treated her social media family to a picture of herself holding little devi in her arms. In the adorable picture shared, Devi can be seen imitating her mom's pose as both out their hands on their heads. Bipasha Basu kept the caption simple and sweet. It read, "Oh My God!!! Devi's favourite expression these days.. learnt from her papa. And Oh My God!!!! Our Devi turns 11months old today Time is flying soooo fast! And she is growing up to be such a joyful , loving , intelligent and affectionate baby girl. So grateful for this bundle of joy. Durga Durga." Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Omg, cuteness personified," while another said, "such an adorable picture of you two."

Last month, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover had organised Satyanarayan Ki Puja at their house. The actress had shared a few glimpses from the festivities. Obviously, festivals call for dressing up, and little Devi definitely understood the assignment. She looked super cute in a sea green and pink ensemble. “Devi [red heart, evil eye, pink flower] #monkeylove,” read Bipasha Basu's caption.

In another entry, Bipasha Basu shared a bunch of adorable images from the special day. The first frame was a selfie featuring Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover. While the actress wore a vibrant blue suit and traditional gold earrings, Karan opted for a golden kurta. The album also had images of her parents Hirak Basu and Mamta Basu playing with their granddaughter, Devi. Bipasha titled the album, “Grateful [evil eye emoji].”

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu tied the knot in 2016. Karan and Bipasha welcomed their first child on November 12, 2022. They named her Devi.