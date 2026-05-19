Why <i>Modern Family</i> Star Ariel Winter Is Living With Co-Star Nolan Gould

Actress Ariel Winter, best known for playing Alex Dunphy in the famous ABC sitcom Modern Family, has shared an update about a real-life mini reunion with Nolan Gould, who played her younger brother, Luke, on the show. In a chat with People Magazine, Winter revealed that she and Gould were living together in Los Angeles as roommates.

Winter told the outlet that she moved in with Gould days after announcing her split from longtime boyfriend Luke Benward. The duo had been together for almost six years and lived together in Nashville with four rescue dogs.

Speaking to People about her dynamic with Gould, Ariel Winter explained, "So it's like we're having our own little Modern Family reboot, but it's just the two of us living together. So I see him every day."

She further added, "I'm not gonna lie, when we sit there at night and we watch, like, Temptation Island together, it's pretty hilarious.” Admitting that the public might find their new bond enjoyable, the actress admitted that they did think about filming their lives, revealing, "We're just like, people would find this really funny."

This isn't the first time Winter has talked about her bond with Nolan Gould. In May 2025, she said that the 27-year-old was still one of her “best friends”.

Replying to an Instagram post by People magazine four days ago, the 28-year-old actress revealed that she and Benward were still close, despite things not working out. Calling herself “still a big Luke fan”, Winter said Benward was still one of her “best friends, a great human being and a great pup coparent”.

Winter and Benward were last seen together in July 2025 at a screening of Don't Log Off. The duo had produced and starred in the project, which was filmed at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coming to her former Modern Family co-stars, while Winter has time and again mentioned having a great bond with Gould, she is also close to other actors of the sitcom like Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sofia Vergara.

Winter will return to voice the lead character in the reboot Sofia The First: Royal Magic on May 25. The show will air on Disney Jr. and Disney +.