Mobbed, Ranveer Singh Thought Of This Socially Distanced Way Of Greeting Fans

Ranveer Singh's got style. No, really. The 35-year-old actor, who has resumed work on sets, was mobbed by a sea of fans on Monday night after he finished the day's schedule at a Mumbai studio. Instead of driving away, Ranveer Singh thought of a smart way to greet his fans while maintaining social distance at the same time. In a video, which is now viral on social media, Ranveer can be seen stepping out of his car, climbing on top of it, and waving at his fans, sending them into a meltdown. Ranveer patiently waved at his fans, with his mask on of course, and also delivered an important message. Without taking his mask off, he asked his fans to keep sanitizing their hands as a precautionary measure against the pandemic.
In the past, Ranveer Singh has trended for his heart-warming gestures to his fans. A video of him hugging a Pakistani fan at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 went crazy viral. During a trip to London last year, Ranveer went down on his knees to greet a wheel-chair bound elderly fan.
In terms of work, Ranveer Singh just announced a new film with Rohit Shetty. Titled Cirkus, the upcoming movie is said to be Rohit Shetty's take on Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. The primary cast of the film also includes actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde.
Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has completed the shooting schedule of two of his upcoming movies - '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. '83 was initially supposed to release in April but has been postponed indefinitely. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is expected to hit screens later this year.